Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,843 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 129.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.53 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

