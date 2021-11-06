Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,866 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 63,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $295,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Yelp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,584,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yelp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yelp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.09 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

