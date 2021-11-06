Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,565 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 799,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 113,871 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

Nutrien stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

