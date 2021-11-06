Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 87,458 Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Legend Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LEGN opened at $48.71 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

