CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $528,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $356,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

