Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.75.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $81.27. 828,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cryoport by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 142,777 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.