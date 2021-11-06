CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Announces Earnings Results

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. CryoLife updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CRY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 224,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.58 and a beta of 1.49. CryoLife has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

CRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other CryoLife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

