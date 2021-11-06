CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CFB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $776.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,270 shares of company stock valued at $174,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

