Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.85

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.85 and last traded at C$18.78, with a volume of 26709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.66.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.78.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.01%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.