Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.66. 327,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,959. Criteo has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 22.2% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Criteo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Criteo by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth $596,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

