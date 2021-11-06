CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $172.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.81.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

