CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $148.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP stock opened at $90.24 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.