CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.24. 1,544,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,235. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

