Credit Suisse Group Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $13.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE LDI opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $39.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

