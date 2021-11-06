Credit Suisse Group Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $85.80

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $85.80 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $82.85.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

