Credit Suisse Group Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $85.80

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $85.80 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $82.85.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
