Credit Suisse Group Increases Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $25.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTTR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

MTTR opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55. Matterport has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $28.00.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

