Credit Suisse Group Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $59.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PINS. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Shares of PINS traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,817,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,166. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

