Credit Suisse Group Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $68,690,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

