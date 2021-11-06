Credit Suisse Group Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $332.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $305.00 to $332.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.38.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $339.01 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $231.74 and a 52-week high of $345.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,930,984. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

