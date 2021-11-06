Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €14.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.14 ($15.45).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

