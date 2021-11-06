Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Hubbell worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $205.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

