Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,353. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL opened at $117.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

