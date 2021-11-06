Credit Suisse AG Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 526,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 45,799 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $52.09 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

