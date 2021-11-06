Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $202.30 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

