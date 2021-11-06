Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Raised to $519.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $470.00 to $519.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CACC. JMP Securities increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Shares of CACC opened at $685.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.55. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $283.92 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock worth $59,573,617. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

