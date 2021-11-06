CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Gap Down to $115.95

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $115.95, but opened at $105.00. CRA International shares last traded at $100.31, with a volume of 288 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $685.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

