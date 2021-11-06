CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 10th

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

CRA International has raised its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRA International to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

CRAI stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $685.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. CRA International has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,325,480.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

