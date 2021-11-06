Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cowen in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

COWN opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.41. Cowen has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cowen by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

