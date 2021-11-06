Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 82,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 665,981 shares.The stock last traded at $19.74 and had previously closed at $19.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter worth $206,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter worth $233,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

