Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Trading Up 0.3%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 36,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $402.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54.

About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

