Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Shares of Corvus Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 184,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. Corvus Gold has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

