Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of UGE International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.68 million.

CVE:UGE opened at C$1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. UGE International has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

