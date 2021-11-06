Cormark Comments on Equitable Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.81.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$80.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$45.75 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total transaction of C$469,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,750 in the last ninety days.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

