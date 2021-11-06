CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones Sells 750 Shares

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COR traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $153.78. The company had a trading volume of 655,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,001. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

Several research firms have commented on COR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $17,594,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.9% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 70.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

