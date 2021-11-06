Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. Cooper-Standard updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 190,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $370.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.16. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cooper-Standard stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Cooper-Standard worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

