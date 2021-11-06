Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.54.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CTS. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 target price on the stock.
Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.51. 514,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 261.59. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$13.09.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
