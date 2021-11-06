Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTS. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 target price on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.51. 514,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 261.59. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$345.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

