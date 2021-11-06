Contrasting Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and International Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $70.87 million 2.35 $11.36 million N/A N/A International Bancshares $577.59 million 4.99 $167.32 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.52% 9.91% 0.93% International Bancshares 38.40% 10.63% 1.62%

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. It has no operations and conducts no business of its own other than owning the bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

