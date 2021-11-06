Contrasting Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Isos Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 8.75 -$26.37 million ($1.18) -5.66 Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Isos Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 194.41%. Isos Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.48%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Isos Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -157.13% -43.68% -29.93% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Birkirkara, Malta.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.