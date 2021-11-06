Contrasting Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -57.74% -51.79% Repligen 20.06% 9.81% 7.77%

Cortexyme has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cortexyme and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 2 1 3 0 2.17 Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cortexyme currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.09%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $316.86, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Cortexyme’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than Repligen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and Repligen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.63) -6.33 Repligen $366.26 million 40.28 $59.93 million $1.65 161.71

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repligen beats Cortexyme on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

