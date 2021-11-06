Contrasting Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Grid Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 4.64 -$16.29 million ($0.38) -126.37 Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 20.67 -$12.60 million ($0.18) -205.71

Grid Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de). Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies (de), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) -3.46% 2.27% 1.23% Grid Dynamics -5.04% 13.27% 11.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Grid Dynamics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus target price of $47.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 20.78%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Bottomline Technologies (de) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

