Contrasting AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AgileThought has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -167.25% -10.30% Booz Allen Hamilton 7.40% 55.43% 10.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and Booz Allen Hamilton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $7.86 billion 1.48 $608.96 million $4.27 20.33

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AgileThought and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 Booz Allen Hamilton 0 3 4 0 2.57

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than AgileThought.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats AgileThought on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

