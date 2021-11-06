Continuum Advisory LLC Takes $502,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $460.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.05. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

