Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.02 and a one year high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.