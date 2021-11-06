Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 106,514 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.02 and a one year high of $107.15.

