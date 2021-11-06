Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after buying an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after buying an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after buying an additional 58,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,867,000 after buying an additional 39,708 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

