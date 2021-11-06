Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Equinix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Equinix by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $781.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $820.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.65.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

