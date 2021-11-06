Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

NYSE:AON opened at $288.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $184.67 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

