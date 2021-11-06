Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 12.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Allstate by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

ALL opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $90.42 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.