Continuum Advisory LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

