Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53.

